Twitter Reacts To Jets' Reported Quarterback Decision

The New York Jets are reportedly sticking with Joe Flacco and many fans aren't happy about it.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that Flacco is expected to remain the team's starting quarterback with Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

"Not a surprise," Cimini tweeted. "On Monday, Robert Saleh indicated Flacco would “likely” start, although he did open the door a crack. Don’t get the impression that benching Flacco for Mike White was strongly considered. #Jets."

Flacco struggled in the Jets' 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens -- his team for his first 11 NFL seasons -- in Week 1, throwing for 307 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 37 of 59 passing, which yielded chants for backup Mike White from fans in attendance.