Twitter Reacts To Jets' Reported Quarterback Decision
By Jason Hall
September 14, 2022
The New York Jets are reportedly sticking with Joe Flacco and many fans aren't happy about it.
ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that Flacco is expected to remain the team's starting quarterback with Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
"Not a surprise," Cimini tweeted. "On Monday, Robert Saleh indicated Flacco would “likely” start, although he did open the door a crack. Don’t get the impression that benching Flacco for Mike White was strongly considered. #Jets."
Flacco struggled in the Jets' 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens -- his team for his first 11 NFL seasons -- in Week 1, throwing for 307 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 37 of 59 passing, which yielded chants for backup Mike White from fans in attendance.
Joe Flacco will remain the Jets’ starting QB this week, per source. Not a surprise. On Monday, Robert Saleh indicated Flacco would “likely” start, although he did open the door a crack. Don’t get the impression that benching Flacco for Mike White was strongly considered. #Jets— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2022
Numerous Jets fans expressed their dismay in the decision to once again go with Flacco over White in response to Cimini's report.
Sad that I’ve been reading articles and tweets like this from you for nearly 30 years. This franchise will never, ever, ever figure out its QB situation. Or so it seems.— Doug Stevens (@dougastevens) September 14, 2022
The #nyjets rolling with Joe Flacco in week two is absolutely insane. You have two guys who you could absolutely win with behind him. But I guess the idea is if we lose with a vet as the QB it’s somehow less embarrassing than taking a big swing with an unproven talent? Idk.— Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) September 13, 2022
This is a mistake. There's literally nothing to lose playing White. Playing Statue Flacco with Miles Garrett rushing us a terrifying thought— Jesse (@Jmastapiece) September 14, 2022
If you don't succeed at first - or six times as Jets starter - then try, try again! #NFL https://t.co/M5w3GIZ30x— Michael Hurcomb (@CBSHurc) September 14, 2022
🤦♂️— 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 💫 (@NYJustin2) September 14, 2022
I mean, what does that say about what they really think of Mike White.— OGWebb (@OGWEBB72) September 14, 2022
We're going 0-4...smh— Joshua Wilson (@JoshuaDWilson92) September 14, 2022
The coaching staff is clearly not trying to win. Get em out— Rory🔊 (@nyjrory) September 14, 2022
White made three starts in Wilson's absence last season, which included throwing for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in an upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens, is winless in six career starts for the Jets.
The Jets will face the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday (September 18).