Twitter Reacts To Jets' Reported Quarterback Decision

By Jason Hall

September 14, 2022

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Photo: Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly sticking with Joe Flacco and many fans aren't happy about it.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that Flacco is expected to remain the team's starting quarterback with Zach Wilson still recovering from a knee injury, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

"Not a surprise," Cimini tweeted. "On Monday, Robert Saleh indicated Flacco would “likely” start, although he did open the door a crack. Don’t get the impression that benching Flacco for Mike White was strongly considered. #Jets."

Flacco struggled in the Jets' 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens -- his team for his first 11 NFL seasons -- in Week 1, throwing for 307 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 37 of 59 passing, which yielded chants for backup Mike White from fans in attendance.

Numerous Jets fans expressed their dismay in the decision to once again go with Flacco over White in response to Cimini's report.

White made three starts in Wilson's absence last season, which included throwing for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in an upset win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens, is winless in six career starts for the Jets.

The Jets will face the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday (September 18).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.