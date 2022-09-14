Two Popular Nashville Restaurants Abruptly Close Their Doors

Two popular Nashville restaurants have unexpectedly closed their doors for the last time.

Both Whiskey Kitchen and M Street's Tavern have permanently shut their doors after each serving Music City for more than a decade. The abrupt closures were announced on social media on Tuesday (September 13), with each restaurant thanking the community for supporting the businesses throughout the years, per WKRN.

"Tavern has closed [its] doors for the final time," the gastropub, which first opened its doors in 2011, captioned a post on Instagram. "Thank you to all guests and team members for making this experience exceptional."

The Gulch's Whiskey Kitchen issued a similar statement with its own post, writing, "After 13 years Whiskey Kitchen has closed its doors for the final time. ... All team members from Whiskey Kitchen have accepted opportunities at other MStreet concepts.