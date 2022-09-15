All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery: Report

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a torn quad tendon, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday (September 15).

Adams, who suffered the injury during the Seahawks' 17-16 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday (September 12) night, will undergo surgery and has been placed on the injured reserve.

"Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR," Rapoport tweeted. "Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it."