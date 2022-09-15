All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery: Report

By Jason Hall

September 15, 2022

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a torn quad tendon, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday (September 15).

Adams, who suffered the injury during the Seahawks' 17-16 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday (September 12) night, will undergo surgery and has been placed on the injured reserve.

"Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR," Rapoport tweeted. "Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it."

Seattle is reportedly signing cornerback Jalen 'Teez' Tabor off of the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad in order to fill an open roster spot after Adams is moved to IR.

The Seahawks hadn't confirmed Adams' status at the time of Rapoport's report.

Adams recorded three tackles during Monday's victory. Veteran Josh Jones recorded seven tackles filling in at safety in Week 1.

Adams was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the New York Jets in July 2020.

The former LSU standout was a first-team All-Pro in 2019, two-time second-team All-Pro (2018, 2020) and a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2018-20).

