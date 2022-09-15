Arizona Ice Cream Shop Breaks Super Sweet World Record

One Arizona ice cream shop just broke a super sweet Guinness World Record. AZ Family reported that Delgadillo's Snow Cap broke the record for the most variety of milkshake flavors available.

The business definitely has some unique milkshake flavors, including peanut butter and onion ring, banana and chili, and orange and fish burger!

A Guinness World Records judge oversaw the event while an inspector ensured all of the flavors were made under hygienic standards.

All 266 unique flavors of milkshakes were made in around one hour and 15 minutes, and the business officially broke the world record for "Most Milkshake Flavors on Display."

Check out photos of some of the super unique milkshakes below: