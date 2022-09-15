Billie Eilish Breaks Two Guinness World Records For Her Award Wins

Billie Eilish has broken two Guinness World Records for her various music award wins in the 2023 edition of the book.

The "ocean eyes" singer broke the records for “Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)” and “Youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of film music awards,” after taking home an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy for her hit James Bond track, “No Time to Die” at the age of 20, per Rolling Stone. Other musicians that made it into the 2023 Guinness World Records book include Beyonce, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Anitta, and Dolly Parton.

Over the summer, Billie celebrated the one-year anniversary of her album Happier Than Ever. To mark the occasion, she and Finneas surprised fans with an intimate performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. The duo played acoustic renditions of songs from the album including “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Getting Older,” and “Happier Than Ever.” They also played Eilish's latest release "TV" in which she addresses the Supreme Court's recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year," she gushed in between songs to the audience. "You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this album and I just love you.”