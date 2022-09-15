Blake Lively Pregnant With 4th Child, Debuts Baby Bump In New York

It's official! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are having their fourth baby. The actress shocked everyone at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York on Thursday, September 15th, when she showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

According to TMZ, event employees only let a few photographers take shots of Lively telling them beforehand that it would be a "sensitive shoot" and they would find out why when she walked down the red carpet.

While Lively is noticeably pregnant, it's currently unknown how far along she is. TMZ also notes that the actress posted a swimsuit photo just a few weeks ago with no bump in sight. However, the photo may have been taken a while back and was posted to throw people off before the big reveal on Thursday.

Blake and Ryan already have children together: 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty.