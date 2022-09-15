Blake Lively Pregnant With 4th Child, Debuts Baby Bump In New York

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's official! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are having their fourth baby. The actress shocked everyone at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York on Thursday, September 15th, when she showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

According to TMZ, event employees only let a few photographers take shots of Lively telling them beforehand that it would be a "sensitive shoot" and they would find out why when she walked down the red carpet.

While Lively is noticeably pregnant, it's currently unknown how far along she is. TMZ also notes that the actress posted a swimsuit photo just a few weeks ago with no bump in sight. However, the photo may have been taken a while back and was posted to throw people off before the big reveal on Thursday.

Blake and Ryan already have children together: 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty.

The good news comes after Reynolds underwent a potentially "life-saving" colonoscopy and caught it all on camera to help raise awareness and de-stigmatize the procedure. Joined by special guest It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, Reynolds shared a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday (September 13) where the Wrexham soccer club co-chairmen partnered with colon cancer awareness organization Lead From Behind and Colorectal Cancer Alliance to encourage people, and especially men, to get to procedure when needed, per Page Six.

Reynolds claimed he "would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera and then shared," but decided to do it when he realized he could help bring awareness to the procedure. "... it's not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives," he said. "That's enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a--."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.