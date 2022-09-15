'Boy Meets World’ Podcast Is The Show Reunion You Didn’t Know You Needed
By John Popham
September 15, 2022
They may be one of the newest to join the rewatch podcast trend, but Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong have brought a fresh perspective to the genre with Pod Meets World.
"I am very very excited for this podcast because I really want to do this big nostalgia dive,” said Fishel. “Not just for the show, but for my own life.”
The three former cast members share a wealth of behind-the-scenes information about the show, how it was made, where they lived during filming, and what school looked like for the young actors while on set. The hosts pride themselves with focusing more on what went into each episode of the show instead of presenting a by the beat recap of the iconic 90’s sitcom.
Aside from their rewatch episodes, the actors behind “Topanga,” “Eric,” and “Shawn” reunite with former cast members and other special guests like NSYNC’s Lance Bass. Did you know Fishel, and Bass used to date? (There’s a fish joke in there somewhere.) Or that Bill Daniels nearly walked away from being the iconic “Mr. Feeny?”
Pod Meets World releases new content twice a week consisting of one interview episode and one rewatch episode. Subscribe and download to stay up to date with all the Boy Meets World nostalgia and trivia you deserve. Check it out now on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
