'Boy Meets World’ Podcast Is The Show Reunion You Didn’t Know You Needed

They may be one of the newest to join the rewatch podcast trend, but Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong have brought a fresh perspective to the genre with Pod Meets World.

"I am very very excited for this podcast because I really want to do this big nostalgia dive,” said Fishel. “Not just for the show, but for my own life.”

The three former cast members share a wealth of behind-the-scenes information about the show, how it was made, where they lived during filming, and what school looked like for the young actors while on set. The hosts pride themselves with focusing more on what went into each episode of the show instead of presenting a by the beat recap of the iconic 90’s sitcom.