Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Florida

When it comes to comfort food, nothing hits like a nice helping of macaroni and cheese. This creamy and cheesy pasta dish can be enjoyed by itself or alongside a hearty entree.

There are plenty of ways to approach mac and cheese, too, from different kinds of pasta and cheese to the many ingredients you can stuff into it. Think bacon, truffle oil, pulled pork, fried chicken, ground beef, and more. Not only that, it can easily be modified for vegans, as well.

There are plenty of restaurants serving this American favorite, but where can you find the best one in Florida? To help answer that, LoveFood found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state.

According to the website, Florida's best mac and cheese is the Lobster Mac from Patty Macs!

Here's why writers picked this restaurant's delicious mac and cheese:

"Laid-back Patty Macs Restaurant has made a name for itself serving a Lobster Mac that’s to die for according to its customers. It’s ultra-rich and creamy, containing mascarpone, soft Italian fontina cheese, Gruyère, Cognac, tarragon, and lobster meat. After you’ve come here once, you’ll keep returning again and again."