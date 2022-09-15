Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Washington

When it comes to comfort food, nothing hits like a nice helping of macaroni and cheese. This creamy and cheesy pasta dish can be enjoyed by itself or alongside a hearty entree.

There are plenty of ways to approach mac and cheese, too, from different kinds of pasta and cheese to the many ingredients you can stuff into it. Think bacon, truffle oil, pulled pork, fried chicken, ground beef, and more. Not only that, it can easily be modified for vegans, as well.

There are plenty of restaurants serving this American favorite, but where can you find the best one in Washington state? To help answer that, LoveFood found the most delicious mac and cheese in every state.

According to the website, Washington's best mac and cheese is the Smoked Jalapeño Mac & Cheese from Wood Shop BBQ!

Here's why writers picked this barbecue restaurant's delicious mac and cheese:

"Casual barbecue restaurant Wood Shop BBQ serves a spicy Smoked Jalapeño Mac & Cheese, which is said to smell so good it will knock your socks off. What's more, hungry diners can opt to get it topped with pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked chicken, or brisket chili. The beef brisket is said to be super-tender and melt in your mouth."