Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their first solo outing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales. After Queen Elizabeth II "peacefully" died one week ago on September 8th, the new monarch King Charles III passed on that title to his son and his wife.

King Charles made the official announcement of their new titles during his first public address to Britain and the Commonwealth as monarch on September 9th. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." Notably, Kate has taken over the title that once belonged to Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana.

During their first solo outing since the Queen's death and their title change, William and Kate spent 45 minutes talking with mourners gathered outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, according to People.