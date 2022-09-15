Kate Middleton Makes First Outing As New Princess Of Wales

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their first solo outing as the new Prince and Princess of Wales. After Queen Elizabeth II "peacefully" died one week ago on September 8th, the new monarch King Charles III passed on that title to his son and his wife.

King Charles made the official announcement of their new titles during his first public address to Britain and the Commonwealth as monarch on September 9th. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." Notably, Kate has taken over the title that once belonged to Prince William's mother, the late Princess Diana.

During their first solo outing since the Queen's death and their title change, William and Kate spent 45 minutes talking with mourners gathered outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

"William said he thinks Monday will be hard," one mourner, who waited over two hours to see the royal couple and share a few words with them, told People. The Queen's State Funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19th, after four full days of her coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall.

She continued, "Kate said it's been overwhelming and she and William are very grateful for everyone being here. She was emotional. They seemed like they were here to soak up all the love."

On Wednesday, September 14th, Kate and Meghan Markle rode along in cars as Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind their grandmother's coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Photo: Getty Images
