Royal Guard Collapses Beside Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin

By Sarah Tate

September 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A member of the Royal Guard standing watch beside Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Abbey collapsed early Thursday (September 15) morning, falling face first to the ground.

The scary moment, which was caught on video and shared by CNN, shows a guard member on the left side of the podium holding a ceremonial staff as he stood guard in front of the Queen's casket. The man began to sway side to side for a brief moment before he fell off the short podium onto the ground, nearby police quickly rushing to his side to help. It is unclear what caused the guard to collapse or if he suffered any injuries in the fall that echoed throughout the quiet chamber.

Another video taken from the BBC stream of the ceremony and shared to TikTok has since garnered nearly 2 million views and shows the guard moments before the fall. In the new clip, the guard member can be seen swaying and even stumbling to the side before returning to his position seconds before he collapses.

@bg_8910

Queen’s Guard collapses while the Queen is Lying-In-State in Westminster Hall keep an eye on the front left Guard who is stood there. #queenelizabeth #queensguard #westminsterhall

♬ original sound - BG

The guard reportedly stood back in his position by the casket but was escorted away when he appeared to be swaying again. CNN reached out to Buckingham Palace for a statement but have not received a response as of time of publishing.

The Queen's coffin is guarded 24 hours a day and is lying in state at Westminster Abbey until her funeral on September 19, allowing thousands of visitors to make their way to the hall to pay respect to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.