Royal Guard Collapses Beside Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin

A member of the Royal Guard standing watch beside Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Abbey collapsed early Thursday (September 15) morning, falling face first to the ground.

The scary moment, which was caught on video and shared by CNN, shows a guard member on the left side of the podium holding a ceremonial staff as he stood guard in front of the Queen's casket. The man began to sway side to side for a brief moment before he fell off the short podium onto the ground, nearby police quickly rushing to his side to help. It is unclear what caused the guard to collapse or if he suffered any injuries in the fall that echoed throughout the quiet chamber.

Another video taken from the BBC stream of the ceremony and shared to TikTok has since garnered nearly 2 million views and shows the guard moments before the fall. In the new clip, the guard member can be seen swaying and even stumbling to the side before returning to his position seconds before he collapses.