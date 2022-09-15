'Mummified' Body Found Inside Arizona Home During Burglary Investigation

Police found a mummified body inside a home in Arizona while investigating a burglary.

12 News reported that the person's remains were found in a bathtub inside the home.

According to police, 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters, 65, was found inside the residence rummaging through property. Investigators say that Walters had allegedly been to the property before and stole several purses and articles of clothing.

While police were at the residence, they found a deceased person who was in a mummified state. That person is believed to be the homeowner, and it is unknown how long the body has been in that state.

Neighbors in the area told police that the homeowner hasn't been seen in about a year, and they assumed that she had moved away.

Police said:

"Detectives then served a search warrant into Walters' residence and in her vehicle and located more items belonging to the victim, including her birth certificate, IRS paperwork, driver's license, and credit cards. Police also found drug paraphernalia items and a useable amount of methamphetamine. Detectives have requested additional charges on Walters for theft of a credit cards, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia."

Walters was booked into jail on two counts of burglary and may face additional charges, according to police.