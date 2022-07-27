Catwoman Burglar Caught On Camera Breaking Into Arizona Boutique

Surveillance footage shows a burglar wearing a leopard-print onesie breaking into a local boutique. AZ Family reported that the person broke into a boutique store in Phoenix and stole several designer handbags.

Catharine Raslavsky, the owner of Poor Little Rich Girl, told AZ Family, "I kind of felt like maybe it was like a joke or something but then obviously it wasn't."

Raslavsky was alerted to the break-in around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, but the time stamp in the video shows the burglary taking place around 4 a.m. Raslavsky said, "I saw what I believe is, I think a woman, in a cat costume that appears to have leopard spots on it and she is hitting our case. She sees the camera and I think she realizes she's on camera and she kind of grabs a few more things and she takes off."

According to Phoenix police, the burglar seems to be a woman wearing "a feline type costume with high heels."

Raslavsky said, "Maybe people will recognize the costume? Maybe this isn't the only time the costume has been out." The boutique owner said that the burglar stole eight designer bags before running out.

Raslavsky said, "The door is going to end up being the most expensive thing and that’ll be a few thousand dollars and then there were bags which are another thousand or couple thousand dollars or something. This is a really hard time of year, I mean small business in Phoenix in July is rough so this isn’t the best time of year for this to happen but I feel really lucky that none of my employees were here."