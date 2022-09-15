Mysterious Grave Discovered Underneath Texas Woman's Property

A mysterious grave was discovered on the property of a woman who recently purchased a large tract of land.

Miriam Soza feared the worst when she found what looks like a "freshly dug grave" on her property in the 500 block of Barrett Road. "It looked like a grave, but it also looked like it was leftover dirt, like a pile of dirt, fresh mud, dirt, she told Click 2 Houston.

She discovered the "grave" last November. This week, Texas EquuSearch found hard evidence that suggests something is buried underneath Soza's property. "The size is right, the shape is right, the depth is right," said Angelina Farris with the search and rescue organization. Tools used in the search reveal the object that is buried looks like a coffin.

"They’re getting contact with some hard, hollow surface at about three feet deep. That would be about right for a burial vault or perhaps a coffin in the ground, so we’re pretty confident we actually have a grave here," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit Sergeant Ben Beall.

In Beall's 45 years in the field, he said he's never seen anything like this.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Wednesday (September 14) that a nearby cemetery confirmed all their plots have been accounted for and this is not a misplaced grave. "One possibility is that someone placed the item without authorization and without knowledge of loved ones," he said.