Nick Cannon Announces The Birth Of His 9th Child

"Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote in his caption. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension."



In addition to demanding respect for Cole, Cannon also requests all the prayers possible to ensure his baby remains healthy and happy. He may need more prayers as he prepares for the arrival of two more children in the coming months. In August, he revealed Brittany Bell is pregnant with his 11th child. Cannon and Bell are already parents to their five-year-old son Golden, 5, and 19-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen.



Meanwhile, his 10th child is expected to be born in a few weeks by mother Abby De La Rosa, who previously gave birth to Cannon's latest set of twins Zion and Zillion, last July. Cannon announced her pregnancy earlier this year.



