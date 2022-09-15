Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America

There are many great neighborhoods scattered across the Buckeye State, but one in particular has caught the eye of realtors across the country.

According to a list compiled by Realtor.com, one of the hottest housing markets in America right now is Worthington, Ohio with a zip code of 43085. In fact, this city is ranked as the third most popular place in the country to purchase a home in 2022. The average price of a house in Worthington enters the market at $467,000 and remains for a mere seven days.

Here is what Realtor.com had to say about compiling the data to discover the hottest housing markets in America:

"Eight of the ten hottest zip codes on the list are in the northeast, while the Midwest and South each have one zip on the list. The Western region is not represented in this year’s ten hottest zips as affordability concerns have pushed buyer interest elsewhere. Realtor.com’s Hottest Zip Code rankings take into account two aspects of the housing market: 1) market demand, as measured by unique viewers per property on realtor.com, and 2) the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on realtor.com. The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply."