Package Explosion At College May Have Been Staged, Officials Say

Federal officials are examining whether an incident involving a reported exploding package on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston was staged, law enforcement officials confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (September 15).

Investigators found inconsistencies in the statement provided by an employee who was reported to be injured in the incident because their wounds didn't match ones typically consistent with an explosion, according to one official.

The officials couldn't provide further details regarding the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Boston Police said a package delivered to Holmes Hall was detonated shortly after being opened by a staff member just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (September 13), WBZ-TV reported.

The victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries to his hands. No students were injured during the incident.

“I did not stage this … No way, shape or form ... they need to catch the guy that did this,” he told the Boston Globe in response to the probing.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told WBZ-TV that the exploding package was inside Pelican case that was pressurized, however, didn't contain gunpowder.

The case also reportedly contained a manifesto in which the person responsible for the bombing railed against virtual reality and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to sources.