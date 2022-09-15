Mourning the loss of a loved one is hard enough for anyone experiencing grief, but doing so on an international stage would be one of the most difficult things someone could endure. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, members of the Royal Family marched though London in a ceremonial procession of the late monarch's coffin which stirred up memories for Prince William of another time he had to publicly mourn one of the most important people in his life.

During a walkabout in Sandringham with wife Kate Middleton on Thursday (September 15), the new Prince and Princess of Wales toured the new tributes left for the Queen and spoke to mourners outside the gates, per People. While there, William revealed that the funeral procession of the Queen reminded him of doing the same thing after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.