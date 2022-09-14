The Royal Family Had Dinner Together After Receiving Queen's Coffin

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Royal Family reportedly had dinner together at Buckingham Palace after receiving the Queen's coffin on Tuesday, September 13th. According to CNN, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace by King Charles, the Queen Consort Camila Parker Bowles, and the children and grandchildren of the Queen including Prince William and Prince Harry, and their spouses.

The children of Princess Margaret, the Queen's late sister, Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon were also present to receive the coffin which had just arrived from west London's RAF Northolt airbase by car on Tuesday evening.

The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne accompanied the Queen on her final flight from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace. Earlier in the week, the Princess Royal was the only one of the Queen's four children to accompany her coffin from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, reports CNN.

In her first statement since the death of the Queen on September 8th, Princess Anne said it was "an honor and a privilege" to accompany her mother on her final journey. Throughout the Queen's coffin's royal procession, fans have gathered to pay their respects and get a glimpse at the traditions.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” she said. “We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who shares our sense of loss.”

The Queen's coffin traveled in a silent procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14th, where she will lie in state for four full days before her funeral on September 19th. Find more details about the Queen's funeral plans here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.