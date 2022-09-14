The Royal Family reportedly had dinner together at Buckingham Palace after receiving the Queen's coffin on Tuesday, September 13th. According to CNN, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace by King Charles, the Queen Consort Camila Parker Bowles, and the children and grandchildren of the Queen including Prince William and Prince Harry, and their spouses.

The children of Princess Margaret, the Queen's late sister, Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon were also present to receive the coffin which had just arrived from west London's RAF Northolt airbase by car on Tuesday evening.

The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne accompanied the Queen on her final flight from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace. Earlier in the week, the Princess Royal was the only one of the Queen's four children to accompany her coffin from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, reports CNN.