The Royal Family Had Dinner Together After Receiving Queen's Coffin
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 14, 2022
The Royal Family reportedly had dinner together at Buckingham Palace after receiving the Queen's coffin on Tuesday, September 13th. According to CNN, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace by King Charles, the Queen Consort Camila Parker Bowles, and the children and grandchildren of the Queen including Prince William and Prince Harry, and their spouses.
The children of Princess Margaret, the Queen's late sister, Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon were also present to receive the coffin which had just arrived from west London's RAF Northolt airbase by car on Tuesday evening.
The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne accompanied the Queen on her final flight from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace. Earlier in the week, the Princess Royal was the only one of the Queen's four children to accompany her coffin from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, reports CNN.
The Queen’s coffin, borne on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is taken in procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/NWkPVAhrWw— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 14, 2022
In her first statement since the death of the Queen on September 8th, Princess Anne said it was "an honor and a privilege" to accompany her mother on her final journey. Throughout the Queen's coffin's royal procession, fans have gathered to pay their respects and get a glimpse at the traditions.
“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” she said. “We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who shares our sense of loss.”
The Queen's coffin traveled in a silent procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14th, where she will lie in state for four full days before her funeral on September 19th. Find more details about the Queen's funeral plans here.