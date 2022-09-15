See Why Rattlesnake Sightings Are Expected To Increase In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

September 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You don't typically think about rattlesnakes in October, but according to experts sightings may increase. Rattlesnake sightings are expected to rise in the coming weeks due to the amount of baby snakes that are now out on their own, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

According to Rattlesnake Solutions, there weren't as many calls for removals in August this year in comparison to previous years. They say that may be because of the heavy monsoon. But those sightings are expected to pick up in late September and early October.

Bryan Hughes with Rattlesnake Solutions said, "People don't think about October and rattlesnakes, but that's when a lot of people see them."

Mother rattlesnakes are entering a second mating season and their babies are now venturing out on their own.

"All those babies have left their mothers so they're all crawling around, and their mothers need to eat too 'cause they sat around while they were pregnant. They go to eat, crawl around, and the males are looking for those females as well because it's the second mating season," Hughes said. "So all the rattlesnakes are looking for food and then they're traveling where they're going to spend the winter. They're doing that in daylight hours when people are going to be more likely to encounter them."

According to Hughes, they're getting around 20 calls per day and he expects that to continue through November.

