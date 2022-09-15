Sublime 'Honored And Excited' To Announce Upcoming Biopic

Sublime announced that they have an upcoming biopic in the works on Thursday (Sept. 15.)

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has previously worked on The Hunger Games films, and written by Chris Mundy, who has served as the showrunner/writer of the popular Netflix series Ozark. The biopic has the support of surviving band members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, who will also be serving as executive producers alongside Troy and Jakob Nowell on behalf of the estate of the late Bradley Nowell, per Rolling Stone. As of now, the film does not have a title or official release date.

Sublime said of the film in a statement: “Wow – we can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story. We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.” The band's manager Dave Kaplan also shared, “We’re thrilled Sublime’s insanely cool and important story will finally be told. They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day.”