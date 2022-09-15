Texas Man Catches Peeping Tom Looking Into Daughter's Window, Opens Fire

A man says he was forced to shoot at a man who he caught peering into his daughter's window. KENS 5 reported that the man was seen peeping into the window around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (September 14th).

When officers arrived at the home near Loop 1604, they met a father who said he had no choice but to shoot at the man as he was standing outside of his daughter's window.

According to police, it all started when the man's daughter saw someone staring at her through her bedroom window. She immediately left the room and told her dad.

The dad walked outside and saw the man near his daughter's window. The dad said that the man took out a knife and lunged at him. That's when the dad pulled out a gun and shot towards the suspect several times. Police said that they didn't find any gunshot wounds on the 'peeper.'

According to police, the dad isn't expected to face any charges. Police searched for the peeping Tom but couldn't find him. The man was described as being in his 30s with a beard, according to police.