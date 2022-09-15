The Surprising Story Behind How Nebraska Got Its Name

William Shakespeare didn't take much stake into what goes into a name. In "Romeo and Juliet," the famous writer had Juliet say, "What's in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet." However, we would beg to differ with Shakespeare on how much a name truly matters.

That brings us to the whole purpose of this article: Have you ever wondered how your state got its name? The names of all the 50 states reflect their histories — From the tribes native of the region, to the European countries who colonized the state. While some state names are unconfirmed or disputed, the vast majority of them have definitive etymologies. Insider graciously compiled a list of how each state got its name. Here's what they found out about the great state of Nebraska:

"The Native American word 'Nebrathka' means 'flat water,' and refers to the state's symbol the Platte River."

According to the website States Symbols USA, some communities in Nebraska are also named after native Native American tribes. These cities and counties include: