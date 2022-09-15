This Is The Highest Point In Arizona

America has 25 physically unique regions and is comprised of 26 climate zones, making it one of the most geographically-diverse nations in the entire world. Among those regions are mountains that are perfect for outdoor recreation. Arizona has some great mountains for those who are into climbing and hiking.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the highest points in each state. The website states, "To determine the highest point in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2012 Statistical Abstract of the United States. The highest peaks range in elevation from just 345 feet in Florida to 20,320 feet in Alaska."

According to the list, the highest point in Arizona is Humphreys Peak. It stands at 12,633 feet above sea level and is located at 35.5° N, 111.7° W. The website explains:

"Though it was named Humphreys Peak around 1870, the mountain was also named San Francisco Peak due to a General Land Office error. It wasn’t fixed until 1933."

A full list of each state's highest point can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.