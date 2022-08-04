These Arizona Hikes All Lead To Breathtaking Ancient Ruins

Arizona is known for having great hiking trails.

Hiking is not only for having fun. It's a great way to escape everyday troubles, get some exercise in, and see sights you wouldn't normally get to see.

Arizona has some trails that lead to some beautiful ancient ruins. Only In Your State compiled a list of 12 hiking trails in the state that lead to ruins.

These hiking trails are for all different ability levels and are different lengths. So whether you're a beginner looking for a short hike or an expert looking for an all-day adventure, there's something for you.

Here are 12 hikes in Arizona that lead to ancient ruins, according to Only In Your State:

These hikes range from simple half-mile trips to 17-mile treks.

Check out Only In Your State to learn more about these hikes.