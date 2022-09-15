This Is The Highest Point In Texas

America has 25 physically unique regions and is comprised of 26 climate zones, making it one of the most geographically-diverse nations in the entire world. Among those regions are mountains that are perfect for outdoor recreation. Texas has some great mountains for those who are into climbing and hiking.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the highest points in each state. The website states, "To determine the highest point in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2012 Statistical Abstract of the United States. The highest peaks range in elevation from just 345 feet in Florida to 20,320 feet in Alaska."

According to the list, the highest point in Texas is Guadalupe Peak. It stands at 8,749 feet above sea level and is located at 31.9° N, 104.9° W. The website explains:

"Guadalupe Peak is a challenge to hike, but those who can muster the six- to eight-hour round trip journey will be rewarded with an unparalleled view of the American Southwest. American Airlines placed a steel monument at the top of the peak in 1958 to honor stagecoach drivers who delivered mail to remote areas in the 1800s."

A full list of each state's highest point can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.