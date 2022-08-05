Did You Know There's A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?

Everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes Whataburger.

We all know the famous burger chain was founded right here in the Lone Star State, but did you know the first Whataburger location is also a two-story one? It's true, and not many Texans know about it. Located in Corpus Christi, the two-story Whataburger has a beautiful view of the Bay and marina — and you can soak it all on on the rooftop patio.

This location is also the world's biggest Whataburger, standing at over 6,000 square feet — and it's the only one with an elevator. While you're exploring this huge burger joint, be sure to snap a selfie with founder Harmon Dobson (in bronze statue form, of course).