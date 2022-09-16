Charlie Puth is having some girl troubles. In his latest musical offering "I Don't Think That I Like Her" from his upcoming album Charlie, the singer opens up about his bad luck when it comes to love.

While he thinks everything is going great with a new love interest- "Meet her parents, meet her brother/ Then she starts sleepin' over the crib on weekends/ Like a real relationship"- they're unfortunately not on the same page.

"For me, the stars are alignin'/ But for her, it's bad timin'/ So she just can't be mine," Puth sings in the pre-chorus before lamenting on the chorus, "I don't think that I like her anymore/ Girls are all the same/ All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)/ I don't think that I like her anymore/ Girls are all the same/ They just wanna see me fall apart, apart."

In the song's bridge, Charlie acknowledges the lyrical content of the song may come off sour, but he's being earnest. "I'm tryin' not to be bitter/ But damn it, I'll miss her/ 'Cause she's one of a kind."