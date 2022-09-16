"[MGK] just reached out to me," Gee explained. "The label, I think, gave him my number. He was calling me on an Ohio number and I'm like 'what the f**k?' And then I figured it was him when I answered. Then boom! He was trying to get me to come out to his show but I was doing something and I ain't go. And he was just like 'You wanna do something like, if you f**k with me, like, you know what I'm sayin', work? I'll send you something.' But I was like 'I'd rather be in there with you' because I didn't really know what type of wave he was on. He said 'Send me what you want. I wanna be on what you on.'"



EST Gee, in which EST stands for "Everybody Shines Together," began dropping music in 2019 with his El Toro mixtape followed by Die Bloody. The following year, Young Shiner served up his next batch of mixtapes Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don't Feel Nun, which went on to inspire the title of his new album, I Never Felt Nun. His new project arrives after he delivered Bigger Than Life or Death and Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2 last year. He also released his joint album with 42 Dugg Last Ones Left back in April.



Find out more about EST Gee's new album and what it means to him by pressing play on Angie Martinez's new interview below.