EST Gee Reveals How He Got MGK, Jack Harlow & More On His New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
September 16, 2022
EST Gee is opening up about how he got major names like MGK and others to appear on his brand new album.
On Friday, September 16, Angie Martinez dropped her latest interview with the Louisville native. During their conversation, EST Gee talks about his latest body of work I Never Felt Nun, which is technically his debut album via CMG & Interscope Records. The 21-track project includes his previously released songs like "Hell" and features new collaborations with Future, Jeezy, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Machine Gun Kelly. The 28-year-old rapper shares how he got the latter artist on the album.
"[MGK] just reached out to me," Gee explained. "The label, I think, gave him my number. He was calling me on an Ohio number and I'm like 'what the f**k?' And then I figured it was him when I answered. Then boom! He was trying to get me to come out to his show but I was doing something and I ain't go. And he was just like 'You wanna do something like, if you f**k with me, like, you know what I'm sayin', work? I'll send you something.' But I was like 'I'd rather be in there with you' because I didn't really know what type of wave he was on. He said 'Send me what you want. I wanna be on what you on.'"
EST Gee, in which EST stands for "Everybody Shines Together," began dropping music in 2019 with his El Toro mixtape followed by Die Bloody. The following year, Young Shiner served up his next batch of mixtapes Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don't Feel Nun, which went on to inspire the title of his new album, I Never Felt Nun. His new project arrives after he delivered Bigger Than Life or Death and Bigger Than Life or Death Part 2 last year. He also released his joint album with 42 Dugg Last Ones Left back in April.
Find out more about EST Gee's new album and what it means to him by pressing play on Angie Martinez's new interview below.