Yo Gotti Drops New Song 'Steppas' Ahead Of CMG Compilation Album

"Steppas" is expected to appear on CMG's upcoming compilation album, which drops next week. The LP is set to feature his entire roster of artists like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, BlocBoy JB, Big Boogie and 10Percent along with his recent signees Mozzy and Lil Poppa. We'll also hear contributions from the newest additions to the label Lehla Samia and GloRilla, who both appear in the "Steppas" music video as well.



CMG's new single comes a few weeks after Gotti released the label's other major record of the year "Big League" featuring Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa. The song was used as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, and will also appear on the album.



Watch the official music video for "Steppas" below and look out for CMG's compilation album dropping on July 15.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE