Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Show Off 'Disco' Vibes Amid Rumors Of Split
By Sarah Tate
September 12, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared to squash rumors of a split after channeling "disco" vibes in new photos.
The Jennifer's Body star took to Instagram on Sunday (September 11) to share photos of the couple's outfits for Beyoncé's birthday party. In the first two pics, a solo Fox showed off her full outfit while the third had her sitting with her fiancé, legs thrown over his lap.
Fox dazzled in a silver bikini top reminiscent of a disco ball and matching sparkling bottoms, adding thigh-high leg warmers over towering silver heels. She complete her look with sultry and sparkly makeup, dangling earrings and long, straight hair. MGK showed off his style in sequined pants, pink and white fur jacket with matching shoes, sheer top and plenty of jewelry.
"The theme was roller disco," Fox captioned the photos.
MGK shared some photos of his own featuring the loved-up couple lounging on an oversized cheetah print chair. Captioning the photo set, "70's disco porn," the Mainstream Sellout artist also gave fans a look at his sparky purple manicure, perfectly matching his pants, as he showed off his colorful cutlery.
This is the first time the rocker and actress have been seen together in some time after some have speculated that the pair, who got engaged earlier this year, have split. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they are still together and keeping busy with their respective schedules.
"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source said. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front."