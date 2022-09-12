Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared to squash rumors of a split after channeling "disco" vibes in new photos.

The Jennifer's Body star took to Instagram on Sunday (September 11) to share photos of the couple's outfits for Beyoncé's birthday party. In the first two pics, a solo Fox showed off her full outfit while the third had her sitting with her fiancé, legs thrown over his lap.

Fox dazzled in a silver bikini top reminiscent of a disco ball and matching sparkling bottoms, adding thigh-high leg warmers over towering silver heels. She complete her look with sultry and sparkly makeup, dangling earrings and long, straight hair. MGK showed off his style in sequined pants, pink and white fur jacket with matching shoes, sheer top and plenty of jewelry.

"The theme was roller disco," Fox captioned the photos.