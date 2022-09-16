GAYLE Teams Up With Blackbear For Another NSFW Track

GAYLE is back with a new single and this time she's teaming up with blackbear. Their new track "fmk" stands for "f--k, marry, kill," and came complete with a nifty stop motion animated music video that features the two artists in action figure form.

Before the song was released on Friday, September 16th, the "abcdefu" singer teased fans with the opening lyrics on Instagram. "Sometimes I can be a lot hundred girls all wrapped in one/ I’m the emotional type," she sings. "Takes everything way too far be the girl to key your car/ With you I wanna cross the line."

The chorus describes an overwhelming rage of emotions as GAYLE and blackbear sing, "I wanna f--k, marry, kill you all in one day/ Wanna hold you, cut your head off straight/ Maybe I'm a masochist, I love feelin' all of it/ I wanna love, kiss, curse you out in one breath/ Wanna say you’re mine then start an argument Maybe I’m psychopath Taking s--t from 1-10 I/ I wanna fight, marry, kiss you sometimes."