GAYLE Teams Up With Blackbear For Another NSFW Track
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 16, 2022
GAYLE is back with a new single and this time she's teaming up with blackbear. Their new track "fmk" stands for "f--k, marry, kill," and came complete with a nifty stop motion animated music video that features the two artists in action figure form.
Before the song was released on Friday, September 16th, the "abcdefu" singer teased fans with the opening lyrics on Instagram. "Sometimes I can be a lot hundred girls all wrapped in one/ I’m the emotional type," she sings. "Takes everything way too far be the girl to key your car/ With you I wanna cross the line."
The chorus describes an overwhelming rage of emotions as GAYLE and blackbear sing, "I wanna f--k, marry, kill you all in one day/ Wanna hold you, cut your head off straight/ Maybe I'm a masochist, I love feelin' all of it/ I wanna love, kiss, curse you out in one breath/ Wanna say you’re mine then start an argument Maybe I’m psychopath Taking s--t from 1-10 I/ I wanna fight, marry, kiss you sometimes."
According to Kerrang, GAYLE has explained the meaning behind the song: "fmk is about the intensities of young love. How someone can make you feel great and terrible simultaneously. Not fully knowing if you’re in a toxic relationship or not, because you’ve never had anything else.” The song is off her upcoming ep a study of the human experience volume two, which drops October 7th.
GAYLE will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Tickets are available at AXS.com.