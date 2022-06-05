GAYLE Shows Off Her Guitar Skills During Wango Tango Debut

After showing off her new catchy song, GAYLE treated fans to the hit that started it all. As fans passionately sang along to the "ABCDEFU," the singer took the opportunity to get in some great audience participation. She leads the crowd in a series of melodic na-na-na's before launching back into the emotional chorus.

Much like her fellow Wango Tango performers, GAYLE writes vulnerable songs that everyone can relate to. On her website, the songwriter explains her unflinching approach to writing, " i woke up one day and realized that i was pleasing everybody but myself. i mean truly who cares if i have one hair color or not. if i sing about sex? (i mean everybody does it) if i curse in my songs?? sing about love? sing about heart break? every song i sing is based off my own personal experiences, feelings i’ve felt a moment in time and nobody can take that away from me."