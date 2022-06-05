GAYLE Shows Off Her Guitar Skills During Wango Tango Debut

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 5, 2022

Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

GAYLE may have blown up with her 2021 viral hit "ABCDEFU" but that was just the tip of the iceberg. The self-described "emo alphabet girl" made a rocking iHeartRadio Wango Tango debut on Saturday, June 4. Strapped with a red guitar and donning a lacy black dress over a white t-shirt, the Nashville singer-songwriter channeled grunge icons like Courtney Love.

Her time on the iHeartRadio Wango Tango stage may have been brief but she definitely made an impact with her catchy alternative pop-rock songs that face messy emotions head-on. GAYLE opened her set with her most recent single, "sleeping with my friends." The track is featured on her six-track debut EP called a study of the human experience volume one. The project also features tracks like "luv started" and "e-z (feat. UPSAHL & Blu DeTiger).

After showing off her new catchy song, GAYLE treated fans to the hit that started it all. As fans passionately sang along to the "ABCDEFU," the singer took the opportunity to get in some great audience participation. She leads the crowd in a series of melodic na-na-na's before launching back into the emotional chorus.

Much like her fellow Wango Tango performers, GAYLE writes vulnerable songs that everyone can relate to. On her website, the songwriter explains her unflinching approach to writing, " i woke up one day and realized that i was pleasing everybody but myself. i mean truly who cares if i have one hair color or not. if i sing about sex? (i mean everybody does it) if i curse in my songs?? sing about love? sing about heart break? every song i sing is based off my own personal experiences, feelings i’ve felt a moment in time and nobody can take that away from me."

In addition to GAYLE, this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, featured performances from Shawn MendesThe Chainsmokers, Camila CabelloBecky GCharlie Puth5 Seconds of SummerTate McRaeLattoLauren Spencer-SmithLauv, and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk.

