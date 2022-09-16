Georgia Man Mysteriously Attacked On Popular Walking Trail

40-year-old Matt Donald was walking along a popular trail in Roswell on Tuesday evening when something entirely unexpected occurred. According to WSB-TV, another walker found Donald lying unconscious in a pool of blood around 9:00 p.m.

“Looks like he was hit with rocks, and lots of rocks...,” Matt's father Dean Donald explained to WSB-TV. Dean mentioned that he texted Matt just 13 minutes before he was found lying unconscious on the trail.

“I said, ‘I love you.’ And he said, ‘I love you too.’ And that was the last time I heard from him,” Dean shared.

WSB-TV mentioned that whoever attacked Matt had no interest in stealing his phone or wallet. The only strange clue left behind was the placement of Matt's red Nike shoes.

“We thought maybe it was the shoes he was being attacked about. When they found him, the shoes were off of him and placed neatly beside him." Matt's body was found along a heavily traveled section of the trail that opens up into a large parking lot. Locals were shaken by the attack because they consider the park to be a safe place.

“I’ve definitely never heard about this before, and I’ve been here over a decade, in the neighborhood, walking every day pretty much,” a walker told WSB-TV, “Everyone thought this was a safe place.”

Though there are no suspects in custody, police have been in contact with witnesses who claim to have seen cars leaving the parking lot shortly after the attack took place. Matt is currently on a ventilator at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.