Georgia Woman Given Bag Of Cash In Fast Food Drive-Thru

Mrs. Joann Oliver of Jackson ordered a sandwich from a local fast food restaurant on Wednesday, and was surprised when she saw what the employees included as her side. According to WSB-TV, when Oliver opened the bag to retrieve her sandwich, she grabbed a hold of a large stack of cash. Stashed underneath the sandwich was a whopping $543.10.

Upon finding the cash, Oliver notified the police who then went to the restaurant to investigate. WSB-TV noted that one of the employees accidentally put the daily deposit from the cash register into the woman's sandwich bag.

The Jackson Police Department took to Facebook to tell followers of the incident and praise Oliver for her integrity.

"Character and integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking!!! The Jackson Police Department would like to honor Mrs. Joann Oliver for her honesty and goodness. On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Jackson Police were called to Mrs. Oliver's workplace. Mrs. Oliver had went to a local restaurant drive through on her lunch break and returned to work to enjoy her lunch. When she opened her lunch, and removed her sandwich, she was surprised to find $543.10 in cash under her sandwich. After investigating the find, it was determined that the restaurant's daily deposit had accidentally been placed in her sandwich bag," the post detailed.

The police department made sure to mention that without Oliver's kindness, the manager of the unnamed fast food restaurant might be out of a job.