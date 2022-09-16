Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Dallas

Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats.

September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the highest-rated restaurant in town that serves up the dish?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole. According to the list, the best guacamole in Dallas can be found at Tranky's Tacos. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing, "Amazing fish tacos, guacamole, salsa and horchata. Loved the spicy salsas and flavorful tacos. Dreaming of more!"

Here are the top 10 restaurants serving guacamole in Dallas:

Tranky's Tacos Kukulcan Mexican Restaurant The Taco Kitchen Miriam Cocina Latina Hugo's Invitados Mexican Sugar Las Palmas Del Sur Tacos El Come Taco Taco Y Vino

You can check out the full list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole on Yelp's website.