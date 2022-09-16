Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Phoenix

Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats.

September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the highest-rated restaurant in town that serves up the dish?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole. According to the list, the best guacamole in Phoenix can be found at Vecina. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing, "We tried Vecina for the first time last night and it was fantastic! We went for happy hour and had their house margaritas and some appetizers: guacamole of course, white bean purée with brisket, and their amazing papas fritas. Our waitress Nicola was really friendly and made great suggestions and the rest of the staff was wonderful too. We will be back soon!!"

Here are the top 10 restaurants serving guacamole in Phoenix:

Vecina Cocina Madrigal Presidio Cocina Mexicana Emilio's Tacos & Hotdogs Centrico Tacos Sahuaro M'Olê Lovecraft Habanero Fresh Mexican Grill Ghost Ranch: Modern Southwest Cuisine

You can check out the full list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole on Yelp's website.