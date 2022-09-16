Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In San Antonio

By Ginny Reese

September 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats.

September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the highest-rated restaurant in town that serves up the dish?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole. According to the list, the best guacamole in San Antonio can be found at Pollos Asados Los Norteños. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing, "DELICIOUS! Never disappoints! Always great drive thru service. You will keep coming back for more!"

Here are the top 10 restaurants serving guacamole in San Antonio:

  1. Pollos Asados Los Norteños
  2. Tacos N Salsa
  3. Lula's Mexican Cafe
  4. Los Ajos Mexican Grill
  5. Los Jarritos
  6. Ernesto's Mexican Specialties
  7. Los Azulejos
  8. Rios Barbacoa
  9. Garcia's Mexican Food
  10. Poblanos On Main

You can check out the full list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole on Yelp's website.

