Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Tucson
By Ginny Reese
September 16, 2022
Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats.
September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the highest-rated restaurant in town that serves up the dish?
Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole. According to the list, the best guacamole in Tucson can be found at Sito's Fresh Market. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing, "Excellent carniceria, with a great selection of meat, home made salsa and guacamole, local tortillas, and a some assorted groceries, including the best collection of dried peppers I have found."
Here are the top 10 restaurants serving guacamole in Tucson:
- Sito's Fresh Market
- The Quesadillas
- El Rustico
- Seis Kitchen
- Street-Taco and Beer Co.
- Mariscos Chihuahua
- CharroVida
- El Sur Restaurant
- Paco's
- Taqueria El Pueblito
You can check out the full list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole on Yelp's website.