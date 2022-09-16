Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Tucson

Guacamole has become much more than a side dish. The fresh flavors of the tasty green blend is a spotlight dish that full of vitamins and lots of cholesterol-lowering healthy fats.

September 16th is National Guacamole Day! So what better way is there to celebrate than by checking out the highest-rated restaurant in town that serves up the dish?

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole. According to the list, the best guacamole in Tucson can be found at Sito's Fresh Market. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing, "Excellent carniceria, with a great selection of meat, home made salsa and guacamole, local tortillas, and a some assorted groceries, including the best collection of dried peppers I have found."

Here are the top 10 restaurants serving guacamole in Tucson:

Sito's Fresh Market The Quesadillas El Rustico Seis Kitchen Street-Taco and Beer Co. Mariscos Chihuahua CharroVida El Sur Restaurant Paco's Taqueria El Pueblito

You can check out the full list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole on Yelp's website.