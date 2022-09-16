Intense Video Shows Train Smashing Into Truck At Texas Intersection
By Ginny Reese
September 16, 2022
Surveillance footage from a business in Texas shows the moment a train smashed into a tractor trailer. Fox 13 Memphis reported that the video, which was posted to Facebook, shows the truck stopping on the train tracks.
Just moments after the truck stops, the railroad crossing gate begins to lower and a train horn begins to sound. The truck appears to be carrying cars on its trailer.
A few short seconds later, the train smashes into the truck, pushing it out of view from the surveillance camera. Locals told WOAI that the area is dangerous and that trucks get stuck on the tracks all the time.
KSAT reported that there were no injuries in the incident.
Check out the intense surveillance video below:
Here's the full video of the truck vs. train accident next to our office today. Thank GOD the men were able to get out safely...literally seconds before the train hit! Thankful that Schertz Police Department was on the scene very quickly. This intersection has been an issue for many, many years. It has been reported to TX-DOT that large trucks cannot go over the tracks here because they bottom out. They finally placed a sign on the corner (somewhat far from the tracks) warning the drivers. However, if the driver is told to take this specific route, that's what they do. Unfortunately some drivers haven't been as lucky as these guys today!Posted by Joyce Zimdahl on Thursday, September 15, 2022
The Schertz Police Department posted on Facebook:
"We want to remind everyone that 1st Street/FM 78 will be closed at the railroad tracks for approximately 4-7 days."
We want to remind everyone that 1st Street/FM 78 will be closed at the railroad tracks for approximately 4-7 days.Posted by Schertz Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022