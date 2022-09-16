Intense Video Shows Train Smashing Into Truck At Texas Intersection

Surveillance footage from a business in Texas shows the moment a train smashed into a tractor trailer. Fox 13 Memphis reported that the video, which was posted to Facebook, shows the truck stopping on the train tracks.

Just moments after the truck stops, the railroad crossing gate begins to lower and a train horn begins to sound. The truck appears to be carrying cars on its trailer.

A few short seconds later, the train smashes into the truck, pushing it out of view from the surveillance camera. Locals told WOAI that the area is dangerous and that trucks get stuck on the tracks all the time.

KSAT reported that there were no injuries in the incident.

Check out the intense surveillance video below: