Najee Harris' Status For Week 2 Determined
By Jason Hall
September 16, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will be active for Sunday's (September 18) game against the New England Patriots, the team confirmed in its official injury report released on Friday (September 16).
ESPN Steelers beat writer Brooke Pryor shared the report on her verified Twitter account, which lists Harris, cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), linebacker Rob Spillane (eye), offensive lineman Mason Cole (ankle) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) as having all participated in full practice after being limited earlier in the week.
Pryor confirmed that only outside linebacker T.J. Watt -- who is rehabbing a torn pectoral tear -- as the only Steelers player inactive for Sunday's game.
Harris didn't provide specifics about his injury, but said he was "good" and likely to play in Week 2 on Wednesday (September 14), according to Pryor.
"It's part of the sport, man. I mean it's a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down - the original injury - and it's good now there's nothing wrong with it, man," Harris said via Pryor.
Harris left last Sunday's (September 11) 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter due to a foot injury.
The second-year back had previously dealt with an injured foot early in training camp, which forced him to miss about four weeks of practices and preseason games.
Harris recorded 23 yards on 10 rushing attempts, as well as two receptions for three yards and a touchdown -- the only one scored by Pittsburgh's offense -- in Week 1.
On Tuesday (September 13), head coach Mike Tomlin said Harris was "really optimistic" about playing and joked that "it's good to be young," which the 24-year-old responded to with, "I thought I was pretty old for a running back," according to Pryor.
The Steelers will host the Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.