Najee Harris' Status For Week 2 Determined

"It's part of the sport, man. I mean it's a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down - the original injury - and it's good now there's nothing wrong with it, man," Harris said via Pryor.

Harris left last Sunday's (September 11) 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter due to a foot injury.

The second-year back had previously dealt with an injured foot early in training camp, which forced him to miss about four weeks of practices and preseason games.

Harris recorded 23 yards on 10 rushing attempts, as well as two receptions for three yards and a touchdown -- the only one scored by Pittsburgh's offense -- in Week 1.

On Tuesday (September 13), head coach Mike Tomlin said Harris was "really optimistic" about playing and joked that "it's good to be young," which the 24-year-old responded to with, "I thought I was pretty old for a running back," according to Pryor.