Texas Teacher Behind Bars After 5-Year-Old Student Dies In Hot Car

A teacher in South Texas was arrested Thursday (September 15) after a student died in her hot car parked outside the school.

Diana Trevino Montelongo, 37, was charged with criminal negligence homicide after the 5-year-old died in the car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission on August 25, according to MySanAntonio. It was later revealed that the student was related to Montelongo, who is a staff member at the La Joya Independent School District.

The 5-year-old boy was taken to the school's nursing station, but lifesaving measures proved unsuccessful. La Joya ISD Superintendent Gisela Saenz issued the following statement regarding the student's death:

"It is with great sadness to inform our community of the isolated incident on the passing of one of our students. I ask the community to keep the family, our students and our staff at Americo Paredes Elementary in their thoughts and their prayers as they navigate through this tragic event."

Montelongo was booked on a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.