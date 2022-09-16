This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Maryland
By Jason Hall
September 16, 2022
An Annapolis restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Maryland.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Cantler's Riverside Inn as the top choice for Maryland.
"The Cantler family has worked in the seafood industry for five generations. So when Jimmy and Linda Carter opened Cantler’s in 1974, their commitment to locally sourced seafood (no imitation crab meat here!) proved a recipe for success," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "While Maryland blue crab is the main event at Cantler’s, local, wild-caught rockfish, clams and other fruits de mer draw a crowd regularly. And here’s a perk: The place offers free docking for customers arriving by boat."
Reader's Digest's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Archibald's
- Alaska- Diaz Cafe
- Arizona- El Charro
- Arkansas- Stoby's Restaurant
- California- Chez Panisse
- Colorado- The Fort Restaurant
- Connecticut- Guilford Lobster Pound
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Columbia Restaurant
- Georgia- Piassa Restaurant & Mart
- Hawaii- Helena's Hawaiian Food
- Idaho- The Basque Market
- Illinois- Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse
- Indiana- St. Elmo Steak House
- Iowa- Victoria Station
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City
- Kentucky- Holly Hill Inn
- Louisiana- Dooky Chase's
- Maine- Bob's Clam Hut
- Maryland- Cantler's Riverside Inn
- Massachusetts- Union Oyster House
- Michigan- Zingerman's Roadhouse
- Minnesota- Matt's Bar & Grill
- Mississippi- Bozo's Grocery
- Missouri- Ernie's
- Montana- Bayern Brewery
- Nebraska- 801 Chophouse
- Nevada- Star Hotel
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor
- New Jersey- Knife & Fork Inn
- New Mexico- The Shed
- New York- Moosewood
- North Carolina- Seabird
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner
- Ohio- Price Hill Chili
- Oklahoma- Cattlemen's Steakhouse
- Oregon- Amalfi's Restaurant & Mercado
- Pennsylvania- Rex at the Royal
- Rhode Island- Al Forno
- South Carolina- Soby's
- South Dakota- Wall Drug
- Tennessee- Arnold's County Kitchen
- Texas- Joe T. Garcia's
- Utah- Log Haven
- Vermont- Blue Benn Diner
- Virginia- The Regency Room
- Washington- The Willows Inn
- West Virginia- Appalachia Kitchen
- Wisconsin- The Old Fashioned
- Wyoming- Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel