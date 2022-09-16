This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Maryland

An Annapolis restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Maryland.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Cantler's Riverside Inn as the top choice for Maryland.

"The Cantler family has worked in the seafood industry for five generations. So when Jimmy and Linda Carter opened Cantler’s in 1974, their commitment to locally sourced seafood (no imitation crab meat here!) proved a recipe for success," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "While Maryland blue crab is the main event at Cantler’s, local, wild-caught rockfish, clams and other fruits de mer draw a crowd regularly. And here’s a perk: The place offers free docking for customers arriving by boat."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below: