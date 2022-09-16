This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants around the country, from food trucks with unique twists on the favorite to upscale takes on the classic burger. According to the site:

"... There's something special about eating a gourmet burger – one that has fancy condiments, a special bun, or a slice of artisanal cheese. For those occasions, you'll want to head to a local restaurant. And lucky for you, we have plenty of recommendations."

So which Louisiana restaurant serves up the best cheeseburgers in the state?

Fharmacy Nola

This New Orleans joint servers up the best burgers in the state, with its Cali Burger being named the best of the best. Fharmacy has lots of burgers to choose from, including a "build your own" option, but the Cali Burger with guacamole, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, lettuce and alfalfa sprouts is a must-try.

Fharmacy Nola is located at 2540 Banks Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Bring a little bit of California into New Orleans with this fresh burger, topped with sliced mushrooms and sprouts from Fharmacy Nola."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see the most mouthwatering cheeseburger in each state.