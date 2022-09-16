This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants around the country, from brisket and mac-n-cheese topped burgers to perfectly-cooked patties on waffle-shaped buns.

So which South Carolina restaurant serves up the best cheeseburgers in the state?

Grill Marks

This South Carolina joint servers up the best burgers in the state, with Reader's Digest suggesting burger lovers choose from one of the many different options on the menu, such as the El Gringo and Heinz Hot Mess to the Hangover Brunch Burger and the FireHouse. Want something different? Grill Marks also has a "build your own" option for guests to craft their perfect bite.

Grill Marks has multiple locations around the state. Find your nearest one at the restaurant's website.

Here's what the magazine had to say:

"Head to one of the Grill Marks locations in Greenville or Columbia to enjoy the best burger in the state. You can build your own, selecting everything from the type of patty to the toppings and bun. If that's not decadent enough for you, go with the French Connection, which features roasted garlic, brie, caramelized onions, and Cabernet ketchup. Try to leave room for a Grill Marks shake, which arrives piled high with toppings and whipped cream — a dessert in itself."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see the most mouthwatering cheeseburger in each state.