This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants around the country, from food trucks with unique twists on the favorite to upscale takes on the classic burger. According to the site:

"... There's something special about eating a gourmet burger – one that has fancy condiments, a special bun, or a slice of artisanal cheese. For those occasions, you'll want to head to a local restaurant. And lucky for you, we have plenty of recommendations."

So which Tennessee restaurant serves up the best cheeseburgers in the state?

Tasty and Delicious

This Nashville joint servers up the best burgers in the state, with its extra cheesy 1/2 Pound Tasty and Stuffed Burger being named the best of the best. Loaded up with cheese both inside and atop the perfectly cooked patty, this indulgent creation is a must-try for any cheeseburger lover.

Tasty and Delicious is located at 4813 Nolensville Pike in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"If the two slices of cheese inside the patty weren't enough, this burger is topped with even more cheese slices. 'Juicy' doesn't even begin to describe it. Head to Tasty and Delicious in Nashville to try it."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see the most mouthwatering cheeseburger in each state.