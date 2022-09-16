This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado

Gooey, greasy cheeseburgers are perfect for those hungry cravings, especially with a soda and some fries. With thousands of restaurants serving this American classic, Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger' between January 1, 2022, and July 15, 2022... All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 27, 2022."

According to writers, Empire Burger serves the best cheeseburger in Colorado!

Here at this restaurant, you can delicious burgers with Midwestern flavors. For their classic cheeseburger, you have the choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, blue, and pepper jack. If you get the Empire Double -- that's twice the meat and cheese! Yum!