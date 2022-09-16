This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
September 16, 2022
Gooey, greasy cheeseburgers are perfect for those hungry cravings, especially with a soda and some fries. With thousands of restaurants serving this American classic, Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state:
"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger' between January 1, 2022, and July 15, 2022... All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 27, 2022."
According to writers, Empire Burger serves the best cheeseburger in Colorado!
Here at this restaurant, you can delicious burgers with Midwestern flavors. For their classic cheeseburger, you have the choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, blue, and pepper jack. If you get the Empire Double -- that's twice the meat and cheese! Yum!
Yelper Janet D. recently dropped by Empire Burger and tried one of their cheeseburgers:
"Good damn burger! I shared a half burger with a friend but the rest of our group ordered Onion Rings, burgers and more burgers! Juicy patties even on our Cheeseburger! Salty and crunchy on the outside and soft on the middle fries! Fast, friendly service all around!"
You can find this burger joint at 500 S Main St., Ste 2 H in Breckenridge.
Check out Yelp's full list of satisfying cheeseburgers.