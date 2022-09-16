This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
September 16, 2022
Gooey, greasy cheeseburgers are perfect for those hungry cravings, especially with a soda and some fries. With thousands of restaurants serving this American classic, Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state:
"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cheeseburger' between January 1, 2022, and July 15, 2022... All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 27, 2022."
According to writers, North South Grill serves the best cheeseburger in Florida!
Smashburgers are the name of the game at this restaurant, along with cheesesteaks and gyros. You can get a quarter or half-pound cheeseburger (with or without bacon), which is nicely seasoned and packed with flavor, according to customers.
Yelper Andrea B. recently dropped by North South Grill and tried one of their cheeseburgers:
"I would have to say that this was one of the best burgers I've ever had! ... The burger was still juicy and the toppings were so fresh. The fries that came with my sons order were enough for two people and they were hand cut and perfectly crispy... The employees were met were all super friendly and the place was absolutely spotless. I really look forward to going back there again!"
You can find this restaurant at 154 S Flamingo Rd. in Pembroke Pines.
