This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In California

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in California that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in California can be found at Howlin' Ray's located in Los Angeles. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is The Sando.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"The menu at Howlin' Ray's might be small but it's all you need if you're after a sensational chicken sandwich. The Sando features the joint's famous crispy fried chicken that's spiced to your liking, from no heat to extremely hot. It's then paired with slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles in a butter bun. Most diners say it's simply perfection."