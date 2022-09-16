This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Michigan

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Michigan that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Michigan can be found at Ma Lou's Fried Chicken located in Ypsilanti. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is The Hot Chick.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"If you love a chicken sandwich, you'll find heaven at Ma Lou's Fried Chicken in Ypsilanti. There's a good selection on offer at this joint, but two sandwiches stand out as customer favorites. Go for The OG, which combines fried breast or thigh with Cheddar, smoked Gouda, slaw, and pickles, or, if you prefer something spicier, The Hot Chick. The fried chicken is finished with Nashville hot baste and served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño ranch, and pepper jack cheese."